RTI Movement demands judicial inquiry

Srinagar:Jammu Kashmir RTI Movement has demanded Judicial enquiry into recent selection of Firemen in the Fire and Emergency Department .
In a statement Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that there are serious allegations by many Post graduate candidates who have been dropped and matriculate candidates selected .
The aggrieved candidates according to him allege that the question paper was already leaked as many selected candidates have relatives in the department of Fire and Emergency service which needs a thorough probe and we appeal government to get the matter enquiries by some high court judge.