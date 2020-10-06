KU holds webinar on ‘emerging respiratory viruses- COVID-19 & Influenza’

Srinagar: A one day National Webinar on ‘Emerging respiratory viruses- COVID-19 and Influenza’ was organized by the Department of Zoology, University of Kashmir (KU), in collaboration with Academy of EcoScience on Monday.

The webinar was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad.

In his inaugural address, Prof Talat while addressing the participants underscored the importance of such webinars amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Talat valuated the role of scientists in these pandemic times and stressed on to follow COVID-19 SOPs while meeting the research and academic standards.

Prof. Talat further deliberated upon the role of webinars in present COVID-19 pandemic time for academic and research pursuits.

During the webinar the keynote speakers highlighted the cause and consequences of respiratory diseases.

Prof. Rita Singh Convener, Division of Molecular Endocrinology and Reproduction Department of Zoology, University of Delhi deliberated on ‘How Corona Virus Hacks Human Physiology’. She enumerated the physiological mechanisms affected by corona virus. Prof. Singh expressed her concern over the continuous rise in Covid-19 cases and propounded to take appropriate measures to improve one’s immunity. Besides, she recommended isolation of covid-19 patient and adopting COVID-19 SOPs to cope with the upsurge of COVID-19.

Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul, Head, Internal & Pulmonary Medicine, SKIMS, who pondered upon ‘Influenza in Kashmir’, cautioned the possible occurrence of influenza in Kashmir in the ensuing winter. Prof. Koul discussed the major issues related to the occurrence of Influenza in Kashmir

Earlier in her welcome address Prof. Syed Tanveer, Head, Department of Zoology, University of Kashmir greeted the valued dignitaries and all the participants of the webinar.

Prof. Tanveer highlighted the achievements of the Department since its inception in 1961 and narrated the role of webinars to conquer COVID-19 pandemics.

Galaxy of eminent scientists, academicians, research scholars and students from across the country participated in the webinar and more than 400 participants were registered for the webinar.

Dr.Suhaib A. Bandh President Academy of EcoScience presented the concluding remarks of the Webinar while as vote of thanks was given by Dr.HidayatullahTak, organizing secretary of the webinar.

