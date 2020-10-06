Inquest proceedings started into death of Pampore youth

Pampore: The authorities on Monday started inquest proceedings into the death of a youth from Konibal village of Pampore area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Police started investigations into the death of Burhan Aziz Bhat, 20, son of Abdul Aziz Bhat, a resident of Konibal village of Pampore, who died on Sunday due to a ‘head injury’.
The autopsy of the deceased was conducted on Monday morning at SDH Pampore under the supervision of Naib Tehsildar Pampore and SHO Pampore, officials said.
SHO Pampore, Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that they have started investigation under 174 CrPC.
” On Sunday 4:00 pm we received a patient, Burhan Ahmad from Konbal. The attendants informed him that he is a fall case. He was referred to SMHS at 4:30 with head injury, Medical Officer , SDH Pampore, Mohammad Ashraf told Kashmir Reader, adding he succumbed at Srinagar and his body was kept at mortuary in SDH Pampore during and they performed autopsy on Monday morning where it came he really had a head injury.
As we were conducting the autopsy, the deceased’s other brother Abid Aziz was reported at SDH in an unconscious state and he was referred to Srinagar hospital where he was discharged in the evening.