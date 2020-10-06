Having a common ailment, Srinagar mother-son duo die at SMHS after contracting COVID-19

Srinagar: A 70-year-old woman and her 33-year-old son from Dalgate area of Srinagar and both suffering from underlying ailment, died at SMHS hospital after testing COVID-19.
The woman who was admitted to the hospital on October 3 with billateral Pneumonia died on Monday afternoon while her young son, who was admitted in the hospital on October 2 also with bilateral Pneumonia died on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Both had tested positive for COVID-19 before they breathed their last, they added. (KNO)