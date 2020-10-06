DAK meets financial commissioner, demands fulfilment of pending demands

SRINAGAR: A team of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) again met Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education J&K, Atal Dullo few days back to press for fulfilment of long pending Demands submitted by the Association from time to time.

Under the directions of President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik, a team of DAK lead by its Joint Secretary Dr Arshed H Trag met Financial Commissioner HME. The meeting was also attended by Dr Aijaz Ahmad, Dr Imtiyaz Banday, Dr MY Tak and Dr Basharat H Shah.

In the meeting Members of DAK first thanked the chair for the steps which are being put for the development of welfare fund for doctors and then demanded fulfilment of other long pending demands like Risk allowance, rural allowances , two and half day salary, caderisation apart from other demands in strong words. The demand for Quadrivalent Flu vaccine for all Health care workers was again raised.

The Financial Commissioner assured the visiting delegation that demand for Rural Allowances and Caderisation are being met shortly. Directions were also passed to MD JKMSCL to prepare an estimate for Providing Flu Vaccines to all Health care workers on priority.

Doctors Association Kashmir again through the medium of this press release requests worthy Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Shri Atal Dullo to pass on strong and necessary directions down the line so that long pending demands of doctors of Jammu and Kashmir are fulfilled as soon as possible and as promised to the association from time to time.

