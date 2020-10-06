Aspirants cry foul over fire and emergency dept selection list

Appeals LG to intervene

SRINAGAR: The aspirants who appeared in the exams in the Fire and emergency services department for the post of firemen and drivers on Monday requested the L Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to do the verification of those aspirants who have been selected for the Fireman and driver posts in the final selection list of the recruitment process.

Addressing a press conference here in Kashmir Press Club Srinagar , Bilal Ahmad one of the aspiratant said that the department of fire and emergency services have started a recruitment process in 2013. The exams of the recruitment process were conducted three times for the same posts.

” Third time departmental recruitment board conducted the exams on 20th September 2020 and result of the final selection was declared on 03 October this month due to which the aspiratants have been shocked to see most qualified aspirants have not been selected in the final selection lists,” He said

He said that we are much qualified aspiratants and having a degrees like P.G, Net and doctrates , but it was shocked to us that only 10th pass aspiratants have been selected in the final selection list which is a grave injustice with the qualified aspirantants,” He said

“We have proper evidence of some candidates who have been selected in the recruitment process with high scores. Why qualified candidates have not secured a high score in the selection process. As there is a proper scam in that selection list,” He added.

Manjeet Singh another aspirant said that most of the aspirants have got over aged during the last seven years.

The fire services aspiratants requested Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter and to probe the recruitment which was completed by the department.

Meanwhile, the aspiratants of the fire and emergency services also held a protest demonstration here in a press enclave demanding the proper investigation in the recruitment process.

