738 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally past 80,000; recoveries cross 65,000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 738 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 80,476.
The death toll related to the deadly viral disease has risen to 1,268 as per the government’s media bulletin.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 65,496 patients have already recovered meaning there are 13, 712 active cases in the region, the data read.
Of the cases reported today, 448 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 290 infections.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 738 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 80,476.