22 police officers transferred, Amit Kumar  is Incharge DIG Central Kashmir

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Government on Tuesday ordered transfer of 22 police officers including Amit Kumar (IPS) who has been posted as in-charge DIG Central Kashmir Range, against an available vacancy.

As per the order, a copy of which lies,Shiv Kumar Sharma, CO JKAP 8th Bn, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Traffic City, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Sohail Munawar Mir, Principal PTS Manigam, has been transferred and posted as SSP CID SB Kashmir, vice Shokat Hussain Shah.

Zahid Nasim Manhas, SSP, SSG, is transferred and posted as CO 1st Border Bn Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Zubair Ahmed Khan, SSP, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as CO, IRP 6th Bn, vice Yougal Kumar Manhas.

Randeep Kumar, SSP, CID, SB Jammu, is transferred and posted as SSP, SSG , vice Zahid Nasim Manhas .

Shokat Hussain Shah, SSP, CID, SB, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Principal PTS, Manigam , vice Sohail Munawar Mir .

Yougal Kumar Manhas, CO, IRP 6th Bn , is transferred and posted as SSP (Tech), CID Hqrs , vice Paramvir Singh.

Rohit Baskotra, SP, SSG, is transferred and posted as SSP, CID SB Jammu, vice Sh Randeep Kumar.

Amit Gupta, SP , awaiting orders of posting , is posted as CO, IRP 16th Bn, against an available vacancy.

Suram Singh, Addl. SP Rural Jammu, is transferred and posted as CO, JKAP 6th Bn, against an available vacancy.

Paramvir Singh, SP (Tech) CID Hqrs shall report to Home Department for further posting. Prabh Dayal Sharma, Addl. SP CID SB Jammu, is transferred and posted as Dy. CO, IRP 15th Bn, against an available vacancy.

Sanjay Sharma, Dy. CO JKAP 8th Bn, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP Rural, Jammu, vice Suram Singh.

Sheikh Faisal Qayoom, SP, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as SP, SSG, vice Rohit Baskotra.

Sanjay Parihar, Addl. SP Ramban, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP CID SB, Jammu, vice Prabh Dayal Sharma.

Rajni Sharma, Dy. CO IRP 15th Bn, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP Ramban, vice Sanjay Parihar.

Shabir Ahmad, SP, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Dy. CO JKAP 5th Bn against an available vacancy.

Surinder Kumar, SP, awaiting orders of posting , is posted as Dy.CO IRP 24th Bn against an available vacancy.

Ravail Singh, SP, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Dy. CO JKAP 8th Bn, vice Sanjay Sharma.

Pran Nath Pandita, SP, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Staff Officer to Addl. DGP CID, J&K. One post of SP from over all reserves is attached with CID Hqrs for the purpose of drawl of his salary.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print