Kulgam: A class 6 student allegedly hanged himelf to death at his house in Dano Kandi Marag village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday afternoon.

A police official said that the 14-year-old boy (name withheld) died on the spot.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, the official added. (KNO)

