10 fatalities, 632 cases

Srinagar: Ten deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the toll of victims to 1252, whereas 632 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 79K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, five casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. They include two deceased persons from Srinagar, one each from Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla.

While as five other fatalities were reported from Jammu division. They include one each deceased persons from Rajouri, Doda, Poonch, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts of Jammu.

So far 1252 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 865 in Kashmir, and 387 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 303 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (125), Budgam (88), Pulwama (70), Kupwara (68), Anantnag (67), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (40), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (29).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 203 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (37), Doda (34), Kathua (26), Samba (22), Udhampur (21), Poonch (17), Ramban (11), Kishtwar (10), and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 632 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 38 travellers, the overall tally have reached to 79, 738 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Among them, 286 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 346 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 119, followed by Budgam 39, Baramulla 28, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 20, Ganderbal 19, Bandipora and Pulwama 15 each, Shopian and Kulgam 4 each.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 173, followed by Rajouri 35, Udhampur 33, Kishtwar 31, Doda 26, Poonch 25, Samba 10, Kathua 7, Reasi 4, and Ramban 2.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 15652 total cases followed by Budgam with 5114, Baramulla 4603, Pulwama 4067, Kupwara 3752, Anantnag 3644, Bandipora 3583, Ganderbal 3009, Kulgam 2301, and Shopian 2054.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 14687, followed by Rajouri 2824, Udhampur 2402, Doda 2311, Kathua 2147, Poonch 1884, Samba 1864, Ramban 1398, Kishtwar 1404, and Reasi 1038.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 79738, which include 47779 in Kashmir and 31959 in Jammu.

The officials said that 1386 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 450 from Kashmir and 936 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 63790, which include 40433 from Kashmir, and 23357 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 17, 23, 337 tests results available, a total of 79, 738 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 14696 active positive- cases, in which 6481 are from Kashmir, and 8215 from Jammu.

