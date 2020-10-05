Lockheed Martin offers F-21 for India’s exclusive use

New Delhi:The top leadership of Lockheed Martin made a powerful pitch for the F-21 aircraft, by stating that its offer of not selling the aircraft to any other country if Indian Air Force (IAF) gave it the contract for 100-plus aircraft, a report said.
William L. Blair, Vice President and Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India, and Brett Medlin, Campaign Lead-F-21 India, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, told The Sunday Guardian that building the fighter aircraft in India was the next “natural step” for the company. The representatives of the US aerospace giant further added that India’s partnership on F-21 would lead to a future partnership for the use of F-35, arguably the most sophisticated fighter aircraft in the world right now. They also elaborated on why the F-21 and F-16 were totally different aircraft, contrary to concerns in some circles.
