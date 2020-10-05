Can’t be selective in condemning violence: LG Sinha

KULGAM: “Violence and killings of innocents should be condemned, whether of common people or security forces. We can’t be selective in condemning violence,” remarked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on his visit to Panchayat Halqa, Ashthal, Kulgam, during the Back to Village-3 programme on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of locals, the Lt Governor said that Jammu and Kashmir has already been provided with funds of Rs 1,951 crore for the development of villages this year. Agriculture & horticulture sectors have been provided with Rs 1,872 crore, Rs 680 crore more than last year, he said.

“I am working on 4 key points for the development of J&K: accelerating growth, providing benefits of social security and social welfare schemes to all, eliminating regional disparities, and effective execution of works,” he said.

“I have brought government at your doorstep. Now you shall decide the works to be completed and to be taken up on priority,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives, the Lt Governor said that the administration is working on setting food processing units, which will generate employment and help in the overall development of the region.

Under the new economic package announced recently, the Farmer-Mandi link will be strengthened so that producers get more options and better prices for their produce, he said.

“Upon my arrival to J&K, I was surprised to notice unusual delays in projects. I will ensure that those responsible for unwarranted delays will be made answerable. Roadmaps for speedy execution have been made and delays will no more be part of the system,” he said.

“It is heartening to know that Kulgam has achieved 98% Aadhar-Ration Card seeding, more than 27 thousand students have been given scholarships, and around 8 thousand people have been linked to the government’s health schemes,” he said.

Entrepreneurs are already earning well through bee-keeping in the district and the government would like to encourage and help more, he said.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner and other district officers to consider the tough terrain of the district and plan awareness activities accordingly. He also asked the elected PRI members to generate awareness for the benefit of the local population. Every Wednesday is dedicated to public grievance redressal at Sub-Division level on rotation basis, he added.

—Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print