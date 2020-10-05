Arms, ammunition found in Poonch

Jammu: Government forces on Sunday recovered some arms and ammunition during a search and cordon operation in Poonch district, officials said.
A joint search operation was carried out by a special operations group of local police and army’s 16 Rashtriya Rifles at Gali Girjjan in Surankote, a remote area. The troops found hidden at a secluded place an assault rifle with three magazines and 150 rounds along with a pistol, officials said.
They said that the operation was carried out on specific information.
No one has been arrested in connection with the recovery so far, the officials added.
—PTI

