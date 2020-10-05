2 CRPF men injured in Pulwama militant attack

Pulwama: Two CRPF personnel were injured after militants attacked joint party of forces in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

An official said that the joint patrol of police and CRPF came under attack by militants near Kandizal bridge of Pampore resulting into injuries to two CRPF men.

The duo was later shifted to nearby hospital and are said to be stable as per officials.

A massive search operation has been launched by the forces to nab the attackers causing disruption in the traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (KNO)

