11 more deaths, 878 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Eleven more deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in J&K were reported on Sunday evening, along with 878 fresh cases. Seven of the deaths were reported from Jammu division (3 from Jammu district, and 1 each from Rajouri, Kathua and Udhampur districts), and five deaths were reported from Kashmir division (2 from Srinagar and 1 each from Budgam, Bandipora and Anantnag districts).

As many as 1,242 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, including 860 in Kashmir and 382 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 301 deaths has the highest fatalities. In Jammu division, Jammu district with 203 deaths has the highest fatalities.

With 878 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 30 travellers, the overall tally has reached 79,106, of which 47,493 cases have been in Kashmir and 31,613 cases in Jammu division.

Among the new cases, 422 were reported from Kashmir division and 456 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported 156 fresh cases, Bandipora 54, Budgam 53, Baramulla 52, Ganderbal 33, Anantnag 30, Pulwama 17, Kupwara 12, Shopian 9, and Kulgam 6.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported 252 fresh cases, Kishtwar 49, Rajouri 29, Udhampur 27, Samba 22, Kathua 21, Poonch 17, Doda 14, Reasi 11, and Ramban 8.

Officials said that 1,053 patients recovered and/or were discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours, including 528 from Kashmir and 525 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 62,404 — 39,983 in Kashmir and 22,421 in Jammu division.

J&K currently has 15,460 active cases, 6,650 in Kashmir and 8,810 in Jammu division.

