JK Teachers Forum expresses grief over demise of Prof Mashal Sultanpuri,

Baramulla:JK teachers forum expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Prof.Mashal Sultanpuri. In a statement Senior EJAC Leader and Chairman Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum Mohammad Rafique Rather said that we have lost a proud son of the soil a renowned poet, writer, critic, educationist and prominent figure, who breathed his last at his residence Jetty Khawajabagh Baramulla.

Rafique Rather said that Proff. Mashal Sultanpori was a versatile multi-talented personality of par excellence who contributed a lot in the literary field at National level and added that he was loved and respected by every citizen for his unparalleled contribution in the literary field and his down to earth nature.

Rather said that it was because of his unflinching love with mother tongue (Kashmiri) that he put in all his efforts to get the Kashmiri language introduced in school education.

Describing him a sympathetic fatherly figure Rather said that “late prof would treat me like his son, since we had a long bonding of sweet relationship with each other because of being from the same place and added that his death is a major and unbearable loss to the literary world, friends and relatives which has created a deep void that will be extremely difficult to be filled

In the meantime a high level delegation led by EJAC leader and Chairman JKTF Rather accompanied by Ishfaq Ahmad Shah District President Baramulla, Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, Bhat Altaf Hussain Distt Organisor Bla, Manzoor Ah Sheikh ZP Chandoosa, Farooq Hussain, Hilal Ahmad, Tariq Qurashi & scores of delegates visited the residence of bereaved family where they expressed their condolences and extended their support and sympathies to bereaved family in particular to Dr.Bahar(Son) and Prof Nasreen (daughter) on behalf of employees fraternity in general & teaching fraternity in particular.

The leaders also prayed for peace to the departed soul & courage to the family to bear with the said loss.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print