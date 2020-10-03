Shopian fake encounter: Bodies of 3 Rajouri labourers handed to families

Srinagar: The bodies of three labourers from Rajouri who were killed in a staged gunfight in Shopian in July were exhumed and handed over to their families at Gantamulla in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Families of the trio had claimed that they were killed on July 18 in fake encounter in Amshipora Shopian after which authorities ordered for enquiry

On September 18, Army agreed that the Shopian operation contravened the dos and don’ts of the Chief of Army Staff approved by the Supreme Court.

“The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened. “Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable,” it said.

Soon after the army’s statement, the families of slain youth had demanded exhumation of the bodies of their sons for proper burial at Rajouri.

An official confirmed that the bodies of the trio were exhumed and handed over to the families who traveled to the Valley.

The three families from Rajouri had identified their sons through pictures that went viral on social media. The army had ordered a court of inquiry while police and the administration had been probing the case separately. (KNO)

