14 more deaths, 1212 new cases

Srinagar: Fourteen more deaths due to Covid-19 during past 24 hours were reported on Friday evening, taking the toll of victims to 1212, while 1090 fresh cases took the Covid tally to over 77k mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, ten casualties were reported from Jammu division. They include four deceased persons from Jammu district, two each from Udhampur and Kathua, one each from Doda and Samba districts.

Four fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley. They include three deceased persons from Srinagar district and one from Budgam.

So far 1212 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 847 in Kashmir, and 365 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 295 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (124), Budgam (85), Pulwama (69), Kupwara (67), Anantnag (66), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (37), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (29).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 196 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (32), Doda (32), Kathua (24), Samba (22), Udhampur (20), Poonch (16), Ramban (10), Kishtwar (7), and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 1090 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 45 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 77,253 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among them, 487 cases were reported from Kashmir valley while 603 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 181, followed by Budgam 54, Kupwara 25, Pulwama 29, Baramulla 64, Bandipora 58, Anantnag 32, Ganderbal 28, Shopian 10, and Kulgam 6.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 354, followed by Reasi 46, Rajouri 33, Udhampur 30, Doda 27, Ramban and Kishtwar 25 each, Poonch 22, Kathua 21, and Samba 20.

