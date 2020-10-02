Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in Pak firing at Nowgam

Baramulla: Two army soldiers were killed and four were injured in firing by Pakistani troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam sector of frontier district Kupwara on Thursday.
Official sources said that Pakistani army violated the ceasefire and fired mortars and other weapons towards Indian Army posts in Nowgam sector on Thursday morning, in which two Indian Army personnel were killed while four others were injured and shifted to hospital.
Srinagar-based spokesperson of Indian Army, Colonel Rajash Kalia, confirmed the injuries and fatalities and added, “A befitting response is being given by the Indian Army.”
The Nowgam sector is under police district Handwara in revenue district Kupwara. It is far from civilian areas and the army is the only source of information.
