Rising Kashmir reporter dies of heart attack in Baramulla

Baramulla: Javid Ahmad, Correspondent for Srinagar-based daily English newspaper Rising Kashmir, died of heart attack on Thursday afternoon while on way to Srinagar from his home in Baramulla district. Ahmad had been recently married on April 9 and is survived by his wife, parents, two sisters, and a younger brother.
Local sources said that Javid Ahmad Malla, son of Nazir Ahmad Malla, resident of Watergam village in Rafiabad Baramulla, was on way to Srinagar when he suddenly fell unconscious near Pattan area on the Baramulla-Srinagar highway.
Other passengers in the vehicle rushed him to the nearby trauma hospital in Pattan where doctors declared him brought dead.
Javid Ahmad was associated with Rising Kashmir newspaper for the past several years. A large number of people including members of social organisations, local Auqaf committees, members of journalist associations including Baramulla working journalist association, and officials of some departments participated in his funeral prayers that were held in his native village Watergam Baramulla at 4:30 pm under Covid-19 protocol.