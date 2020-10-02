Journalist associations express shock, grief

Srinagar: The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) expressed shock at the sudden demise of young reporter Javid Ahmad who was associated with daily ‘Rising Kashmir’. In a statement, the KEG said that the death was not only tragic and shocking for the family but the entire media fraternity in Kashmir is pained at his sudden demise.

“KEG expresses solidarity with the family members of the young journalist and share their pain and agony equally,” the guild said.

The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) also expressed shock at the sudden and tragic death of its member and senior correspondent of Rising Kashmir. A KPC statement said that the tragic death has left the whole fraternity pained.

“The management committee as well as club members remembered Javid as a thorough professional and an extremely humble person,” the KPC said.

The Baramulla Working Journalist Association expressed its deep sympathies with the bereaved family of Javid Ahmad and said that it is a big loss for the society as a whole.

Journalist associations from Kupwara, Handwara, Bandipora, Pattan, Tangmarg also expressed shock and grief at the sad demise of Javid Ahmad and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Baramulla, in a message condoled the sudden demise of Javid Ahmad due to cardiac arrest. A condolence meeting was convened in the DIPR office Baramulla under the chairmanship of District Information Officer Mudassir Hussain Choudhary wherein grief was expressed at the demise. The DIO in his address said that Ahamd’s death was a great loss to society as the deceased had played a leading role in highlighting local public issues. He also offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the family to bear this loss.

