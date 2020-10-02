Covid toll rises by 17 while 1,198 new cases detected

Srinagar: Seventeen deaths due to Covid-19 during past 24 hours were reported in J&K on Thursday evening, taking the toll of victims to 1,198, while 1,093 fresh cases were detected in the same period.

According to officials, thirteen casualties were reported from Jammu division, which included eight persons from Jammu district, three from Doda, and one each from Samba and Poonch districts.

Four fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley, two of them from Budgam and one each from Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

So far 1,198 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 843 in Kashmir and 355 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 292 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (124), Budgam (84), Pulwama (69), Kupwara (67), Anantnag (66), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (37), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (28).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 192 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (32), Doda (31), Kathua (22), Samba (21), Udhampur (18), Poonch (16), Ramban (10), Kishtwar (7), and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 1093 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 15 travellers, the overall tally has reached 76,163 in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the new cases, 401 were reported from Kashmir and 692 from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 164, followed by Budgam 54, Baramulla 39, Bandipora 34, Kupwara and Ganderbal 27 each, Pulwama 25, Anantnag 16, Kulgam 13, and Shopian 2.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 490, followed by Kishtwar 49, Rajouri 39, Doda and Ramban 22 each, Udhampur and Samba 20 each, Kathua 16, and Poonch 14.

Reasi district did not record any new positive case on Thursday.

Officials said that 1,680 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 609 from Kashmir and 1,071 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 58,552, which include 38,494 from Kashmir and 20,058 from Jammu division.

Officials added that J&K currently has 16,413 active cases, in which 6,863 are from Kashmir and 9,550 from Jammu division.

