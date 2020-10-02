COVID-19 death toll past 1,200 mark in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir day reported 1,090 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 77,253.
The death toll related to the deadly viral disease has risen to 1,212 as per the government’s media bulletin.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 59,952 patients have already recovered meaning there are 16, 089 active cases in the region, the data read.
Of the cases reported today, 401 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 692 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 490 cases.
