Soldier killed, another injured in cross LoC firing in Poonch

Jammu: An Army Soldier was killed and another injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

The Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in the Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors on Wednesday night, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army retaliated in a befitting manner, he added.

Lance Naik Karnail Singh was killed in the firing from across the border, the spokesperson said.

“The general officer commanding of the White Knight Corps and all ranks salute braveheart Lance Naik Karnail Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district on the night of September 30, and offer condolences to his family,” he said.

According to reports, another soldier was injured in the firing in the Krishna Ghati sector and has been hospitalised.

Pakistan has been targeting the hamlets in Poonch for the last five days, resulting in injuries to several animals due to shelling on Tuesday. The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire 47 times in September.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on September 5 as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the LoC in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

On September 2, one JCO was killed in yet another ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in the Keri sector of Rajouri.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print