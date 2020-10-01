Prof Talat chairs 63rd meet of KU’s Academic Council

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Wednesday chaired the 63rd meeting of the University’s Academic Council during which several academic issues were discussed.

Addressing the meeting comprising top university officers, deans and heads of various departments/satellite campuses, and several college principals, Prof Talat stressed on the need to ensure that academic standards and benchmarks are not allowed to be lowered at any cost and that introduction of new courses proposed is done strictly in accordance with the set norms and guidelines as envisaged under the New Education Policy-2020.

During the meeting Prof Talat stressed on the need to expand and provide quality education.

“University is getting importance nationally and internationally and we have to take a collective approach; we have to build and consolidate our position and at the same time provide quality education,” Prof. Talat said.

Prof Talat impressed upon the members to expedite their efforts for the establishment and introduction of new courses/ departments at UG and PG level in colleges and various campuses of the Varsity in tune with the NEP-2020 for the benefit of the student community.

“While proposing to have more courses introduced at the college or university level, we must keep in mind the relevance of such courses in the present times as well as times ahead in the larger interest of the student community,” he said.

He also said that it was important to periodically review feasibility and relevance of academic courses to improve upon them in tune with the present day requirements and/or take a call on their continuation.

The meeting had a threadbare discussion on the agenda which, among other issues approved Recognition of Clinical Bio- chemistry, Bio- resources and Geo-informatics as independent departments, introduction of M.Tech Program in Electrical ( power system and control) and in Mechanical ( Design Engineering) and Electronics and Communication Engineering at Zakura Campus, Ph.d program in Microbiology in collaboration with Govt Medical College Srinagar, B.Sc. Degree program in paramedical science in 10 disciplines at various Medical Colleges of the Valley The agenda items endorsed by the Academic Council shall be put before the competent bodies for further ratification/approvals.

The Academic Council, among others, was attended by Dean, Academic Affairs Prof Akbar Masood, Dean Research Prof Shakeel A Romshoo, Dean College Development Council Prof GM Sangmi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir.

