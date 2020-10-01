Mosques, shrines to open in Baramulla in phased manner: DC

Baramulla: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo on Wednesday said that all the religious places and shrines will be reopened across the district in a phased manner.

Talking to reporters at a press conference here, the deputy commissioner appealed to the general public to follow guidelines as well as SOPs while visiting religious places and shrines.

He said that no one will be allowed to spend nights in the shrines till there is improvement in the Covid-19 situation. Also, cooking and selling eatables will be completely banned in religious places and shrines, he said.

The deputy commissioner added that all the religious heads have been informed in advance to make visitors aware of the SOPs and other guidelines related to Covid-19.

To a question about the casual attitude of the general public towards SOPs, the DC replied, “It is very unfortunate that people are not following the instructions.” He said strict action will be taken against violators.

Itoo added that the cement bridge Baramulla which connects the old town with the main Baramulla market and has been closed for traffic about five months ago, is now open for public and traffic movement. The bridge was closed to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print