LG Sinha visits slain Babar Qadri’s family, assures support

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the family of late advocate Babar Qadri, who was recently killed by unidentified gunmen at his home in Srinagar’s.
An official statement said that LG Sinha visited the family of slain advocate in Hawal,Srinagar and spoke to Babar’s father, Mohammad Yaseen Qadri,his brother Zafar Qadri and expressed his condolences.
The LG, the statement said, assured them all support from the government.
Qadri was shot dead from point blank range by unidentified gunmen at his home on September 24.
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the family of late advocate Babar Qadri, who was recently killed by unidentified gunmen at his home in Srinagar’s.