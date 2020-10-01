Kashmir Press Club grieved over journalist’s sudden death

Srinagar:The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Thursday expressed shock over the sudden and tragic death of its member and senior Correspondent of Rising Kashmir, Javaid Ahmad.

A KPC statement said the tragic death has left the whole fraternity pained.

The management committee as well as club members remembered Javid as a thorough professional and an extremely humble person.

Javed suffered a massive heart attack near Hyderbeigh Pattan while travelling to Srinagar from Baramulla today. He was rushed to nearby Pattan Trauma Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Hailing from Watergam area of Rafiabad, Javed had recently got married. Before joining The Rising Kashmir, he was also associated with The Tribube. He was soft spoken and would greet everyone with a smile.

The Club management as well as members express led solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

The club also extended condolences on behalf of the jouranlist community with his family.

