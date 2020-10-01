Govt to raise funds for power dept liabilities of Rs 11,000 crore

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Power Development and Information Departments, Rohit Kansal who is also the Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) on Wednesday chaired the 4th Board of Directors meeting of Corporation at Civil Secretariat here.

The BoDs held a detailed discussion on infusing liquidity in Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) and also discussed the plan for utilising the component of funds received under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan for power sector.

The Board decided to raise more than Rs 11,000 crore for liquidating the power liabilities accrued till June 2020 under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This measure is going to relieve the department of the liabilities and interest accruing from it and infuse new lease of life into its subsidiary companies constituted after dis-bundling of the power department.

The BODs also approved for engagement of a Company Secretary for managing activities and other financial affairs of the Corporation for a period of six months initially. The Board approved appointment of new members into the Board as directors.

In another move, the department requested the GOI for enhancing the allocation of power supply for winter months as the region faces a deficit of 1200-1400 MWs during that period. The department asked for an additional 1500 MWs for meeting the demand from thermal and gas power plants.

The meeting also took review of winter preparedness in the Valley. It was stated in the meeting that sufficient number of transformers have been stored and the network of LT/HT has been strengthened to withstand the weather vagaries of this harsh season.

—Information Department

