‘Government must take steps to regularise ITI trained workers’

SRINAGAR: All Jammu and Kashmir PHE ITI Trained workers Association along with EJAC on Wednesday demanded the government to take the necessary steps for the regularisation of the ITI workers.

Addressing a press conference here in Kashmir Press Club, Mansoor Ahmad Bhat, President of Association said that during the time of appointment the government had promised us. They will regularise the ITI workers of the PHE department after 7 years of time period. but till this date no such promise has been fulfilled upon the ground levels.

“The other employees of the PHE department from Jammu are on hunger strike in Jammu for the last few days but the government is not paying any attention towards them. It seems that we ITI workers did not have left any often for us but to commit suicide,” Bhat said.

While requesting the LG Bhat said that we have an excepectation upon the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir who will look into the matter. So, the ITI workers will get proper benefits in the department as per the government rules.

Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam, President of the EJAC said that the genuine demands of the ITI workers should be fulfilled on the immediate basis which are working in the PHE department from the last 14 years. ITI trained workers are well educated and technically trained having valid ITI diploma in the department. These workers are fulfilling their duties with honesty and dedication, but are working in the department upon the low salaries.

“It is unfortunate that the Minimum Wages Act has not been implemented in favour of all the temporary employees of Jammu and Kashmir which is already approved by the Supreme Court of India. Regularisation is the genuine right and demand of all the workers which are working in different departments,” He said

Shabnam requested the government to regularise ITI workers on a fast track basis so they can’t suffer more .

“The government should regularise all temporary workers which are working in various departments of Jammu and Kashmir. This is not a new agenda for the EJAC but it is a long pending demand of the EJAC . We will continue our support for the genuine demands of all types of temporary workers in Jammu and Kashmir, till the demand is fulfilled by the government,” Shabnam said.

