‘Faith healer’ punishes, abuses followers openly in park

Srinagar: A video that has gone viral on social media since Tuesday has left people aghast in Kashmir, as it shows an elderly faith healer subjecting his followers to physical punishment and humiliation openly in a park at Pampore.

The elderly faith healer, wearing a skull cap and holding a stick in his hands, is seen addressing a small group of followers in a park, while forcibly making them answer certain questions.

Sources said that the elderly person belongs to Budgam district and his name is Abdul Gani Sheikh alais Gani Molvi. He was addressing his followers at Lal Trag Park in Dragbal area of Pampore when the video was made.

The followers, among them elderly men and women, are seen sitting on the ground and listening to the faith healer intently, after which the manhandling and abusing begins, openly.

“Tell me, what does the word “Fakeer” (ascetic) means? He is the descendent of Akbar Sahab, he’ll take over the responsibility after his death. Just tell me, what has Akbar sahab told you and what does the word Fakeer mean? If you fail, I’ll break down your bones, bastards” the faith healer is seen saying in the video.

He then goes on to drag forward some persons from the group and subject them to a beating, while giving them references of different faith healers in Kashmir valley. “Get up, you’re the follower of Shafi sahib; get up, you’re the follower of another bastard. You’re conducting different religious rituals at home, you bastard?”

The faith healer even forcibly removes the clothes of one person, calling him by the name “Rasheed”, and slaps him several times on his back before telling him to go stand with others, in front of the group.

The reason for the faith healer’s anger at his followers can be understood from the video itself, as he keeps constantly referring to other faith healers after picking up certain people from the group who may have followed the other healers.

In the six-minute video clip, the faith healer is heard using offensive and abusive language against his followers, including the elderly women.

“Stand in a line, and bow down on your knees while holding your ears,” he directs four persons who are standing out of the group.

Interestingly, the followers are seen mum and abiding by the orders, mutely watching him manhandling and abusing others.

Shockingly, the faith healer picks out an elderly lady from the group and beats her openly in front of everyone.

The faith healer also orders her to do sit-ups while holding her ears.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook. Hundreds of people have commented on the video, demanding stern action against the person.

Station House Officer Pampore, Manzoor Ahmad, while taking to Kashmir Reader acknowledged that the incident had happened but said no one has come to the police to register a complaint.

“If anyone turns up here, we’ll initiate disciplinary action against the person for openly resorting to manhandling of people in a park,” he said.

