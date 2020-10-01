CS reviews Jan Abhiyan in Pampore, distributes , domicile certificates, KCC, labour cards

Pampore: Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday visited Town Hall in Saffron town Pampore to review the third and last phase of Block Divasas programme.

He inspected stalls which were erected by different departments to showcase the government schemes and educate the people about their scope and benefits in generating employment, boosting farm and Industrial sectors.

Several grievances filed by individuals and various delegations were resolved by the Chief Secretary on the spot.

The Chief secretary BVR Subarmaniyam interacted with people during the occassion and listened to their issues and grievances.

He also distributed sporting kits among School children, income and domicile certificates, KCC cards, Job cards and labour Cards among the applicants.

Talking to Kashmir Reader, he said that the Jan Abhiyaan has a simple aim that various administrative officers stay at one place.

” People should know that all officers are here and they don’t have to knock at different doors, ” he said, adding that people should come here to get their grievance registered or their works executed.

He said that in three phases of Jan Abhiyaan at the block around 14000 certificates were distributed.

“Cases of scholarship, pension are being solved. This needs to continue as a tradition to win people’s trust.

Earlier, many delegations also met Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Raghav Langer and put forward their grievances. Some of the grievances were redressed on the spot and others were directed to concerned departments with instructions to get them rectified soon.

The Chief Secretary BVR Subarmaniyam was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P.K.Pole, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Ragav Lanker, SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem and other officers.

Other officers and officials who attended the block Devas included Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din,

BDO Maqsood Ahmad, BMO Pampore Dr Gulzar Ahmad, Medical Officer Dr Mohammad Ashraf, BDC, Chairman Mir Altaf, AEE PHE, AEE PWD, AEE R&B, Revenue, RDD, Sheep, Animal husbandy, Social welfare officer, Agriculture, horticulture, forest, Sericulture, officials, social Welfare officer and other Tehsil officers.

