3rd Youm e Block programme observed across Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The 3rd Block Diwas/ Youm e Block, a part of ambitious Jan Abhiyan programme was today observed across all the districts of Kashmir division, during which concerned District Development Commissioners (DDC’s) and other officers listened to public issues, grievances and demands.

The Block Diwas was observed to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for accurate and on ground assessment and redressal of the same thereby providing governance to the public at their door steps.

The DDC’s on the occasion highlighted the objectives of the Jan Abhiyan, Jan Sunwayi, Dehi Taraqiyaati and Poshan Abhiyan programmes informing the public that these grand public campaigns are aimed at reaching out to the people for redressal of their grievances and addressing developmental issues.

At Shopian: The DDC Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin visited several areas of tehsil Keegam and took stock of demands and issues of the public here.

The locals thronged the venue in large numbers and apprised the officers about their grievances and sought early redressal of the same. The DDC patiently listened to their issues, grievances and demands and assured of redressing the same at an earliest.

The DDC distributed Domicile certificates, Sports material, KCC, Horticulture passbooks, health cards and category certificates among the beneficiaries of various villages.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC said that numerous initiatives are under way to strengthen overall infrastructure in the district besides ensuring the provision of other amenities of life.

He added that the government is committed to cover every citizen under the galaxy of welfare programmes aimed at enhancing their standard of living.

The DDC stressed for maintaining social distancing, keeping in view the spread of Covid -19 virus and emphasized for following health advisories and guidelines strictly.

At Kulgam: The DDC visited block Pombay, Manzgam and other blocks where he presided over mega functions, organized in connection with the Block Divas. He also distributed various certificates, sanctions letters and also distributed blankets among PMAY beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Block Diwas was held in all 11 blocks of district, where concerned officers and officials from line departments listened to the people for on spot redressal of their issues besides organising awareness, registration and distribution programme.

Among others, A-SP, ADC/DPO, BDO, Tehsildar and other officers besides members of PRI’s were present on the occasion.

At Kupwara: Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Kupwara, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat chaired Mega Block Divas of 4 blocks including Kupwara, Drugmulla, Hyhama and Qadirabad here.

On the occasion, an interactive session was held in which the BDC Chairpersons and PRIs put forth their grievances and demands before the officers.

After giving a patient hearing to their issues, the ADDC issued on spot directions to the concerned officers to resolve their genuine problems and demands on priority basis.

During his address, the ADC Kupwara said that the objective of conducting programmes like Jan Abiyan/Awami Muhim and Block Divas is to bridge the gap between Government and the people to ensure every citizen is provided necessary public services and is covered within the ambit of various welfare schemes.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone besides, Chief Education Officer, District Geology & Mining Officer, Cluster Head, J&K Bank, District Officers and BDOs remained available for PRIs and the public all the day.

At Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo held a day long Jan Sunwai (public darbar) in Narvaw block of the district that witnessed the overwhelming participation of different stakeholders including BDC chairperson, PRIs besides other citizens from the adjoining areas.

On the occasion, the concerned stakeholders highlighted various grievances and demands meant for the overall welfare of the area.

The DC gave a patient hearing of all the demands and grievances and assured that all their issues shall be taken with the concerned authorities. He also issued on spot directions to some officers to redress some of these grievances in a time bound manner.

The DC highlighted the objectives of Jan Abhiyan and said that the initiative is aimed at improving the public service delivery besides extending governance at the peoples doorsteps.

Dr Itoo also distributed cheques worth Rs 45 lakh as financial assistance among the registered labourers of Narvaw block. He also distributed several income certificates, farming equipment, LPG chullas and other vital equipment among the identified beneficiaries.

The Block Divas was also celebrated in the Paranpeela and Uri blocks of the district during which a grand function was organized.

The District Information Officer Baramulla Mudasir H Choudhary and District Minerals Officer Sartaj Hussain presided over as visiting Officers.

