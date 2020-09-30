Militants flee after attacking army patrol in Anantnag village

Anantnag: Militants, believed to be two in number, managed to flee after exchanging gunfire with government forces, here in Marhama area of Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A senior police official from the area said that an army patrol was fired upon by militants near the higher secondary school in Marhama.

“No one was hurt in the attack and the area was swiftly cordoned off, while the militants were holed up for some time,” the police official said.

He said that the forces and militants exchanged fire initially, following which the guns fell silent. “The cordon was tightened but no further contact could be established with the militants,” he said, adding that the militants managed to flee the spot.

The incident took place late Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 AM. The police official said that the cordon remained intact through most part of the day and the area was thoroughly combed before the operation was called off.

“Security has been tightened in the area meanwhile to prevent any such attacks in future,” the police official said.

There was no loss of life or injuries to anyone during the attack or the subsequent exchange of fire.

