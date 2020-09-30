LG offers Raj Bhavan choppers for public emergencies

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a joint meeting of various departments on winter preparedness here at Civil Secretariat and directed the officers for the strengthening of a robust response mechanism for power restoration, essential supplies, water and road connectivity during winters. The Lt Governor also directed the officials present in the meeting to use choppers of Raj Bhavan for medical emergencies in addition to the heli services extended by the Central Government in areas such as Tangdhar, Gurez, Keran, Machhil.

“Take early measures for ensuring uninterrupted drinking water and power supply. Put in place a strong mechanism for ensuring smooth movement of traffic for continuous road connectivity ahead of the winter season with special focus on far-flung and snowbound areas. Apart from available helicopter service to cut off areas, the administration should use choppers at Raj Bhawan to help those in distress,” Sinha said.

He also directed to ensure availability of public utilities like wood, ration, medicines and other basic amenities.

For road connectivity, the Lt Governor directed for acquiring all the necessary machinery required for snow clearance from all the main and internal roads. In order to clear the inner lanes of villages off snow, where machines cannot be deployed, the administration can hire the trained manpower, and must clear the snow for smooth movement.

Stressing upon synergy between the departments, the Lt Governor directed the officers to monitor and keep a close watch on the functioning of their respective departments pertaining to winter preparedness for better coordination to avoid inconvenience to the public.

While reviewing the winter preparedness of the Power Department, the Lt Governor enquired about the availability and surplus of power transformers for the coming winter season. He directed the Power Department for establishment of task force to ensure power supply and gave strict directions for the availability of surplus transformers to cater to the need during the winter season.

The Lt Governor directed the Jal Shakti Department to take all the measures required to ensure that there is no scarcity of drinking water. He also stressed upon enough stock of fuel, cooking gas before harsh winter slams the region.

The Lt. Governor also asked the top government officials to put in place every available facility including emergency services such as power back-up for hospitals, water pumping stations, important government offices and state of the art ambulance services at all hospitals, especially in the higher reaches area. The officials said snow control rooms will be established in every district headquarters by 15th October for smooth operation of Snow Clearance mechanically and manually.

— Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print