J&K Yateem Foundation felicitates class 12 passouts

Srinagar: The J&K Yateem Foundation on Tuesday felicitated its class 12 passouts at a solemn farewell cum felicitation function at its Central Office “Baitul Hilal”, Jawahar Nagar.

Dr S Khurshid ul Islam, Associate Professor, J&K Institute of Management and Public Adminstration & Rural Development (J &K IMPA & RD) felicitated five alumini of the institution by presenting them Certificates of Excellence on completion of Plus Two courses in different accademic streams.

Senior volunteers and honorary functionaries of JKYF from all districts of Kashmir division were present on the occasion.

The passouts inncluded Mohammad Yaseen Hajam and Saleem Jaffar Naik from Kishtwar, Javaid Ahmad Khan from Kupwara, Yasir Ahmad Mir from Uri Baramulla and Suhail Rashid Shiekh from Kulgam.

A statement issued by the JKYF said the students had been admitted over a decade ago at Baitul Hilal.They got their formal education at various private and govt educational institutions in Srinagar.

It said that two among the passouts have secured admission in BBA at Swami Vivekanand Faculty Of Technology and Management under Swami Vivekanand Group of Institutes , Punjab. Rest of the passouts are awaiting result of counselling under JEE and NEET.

As per the statement, Dr Khurshid ul Islam appreciated the achievements of the passouts and described their success a unique feat while braving varied difficulties and ups and downs in their life. He stressed the need of structured career counseling mechanism for the students at JKYF and other such voluntary institutions. Dr Islam urged scholars at Baitul Hilal and other such children homes to be proactive in seeking best careers while working hard to earn educational scholarships both at national and international levels.

Dr Islam hailed the role and contribution of public welfare institutions including JKYF in facilitating the upbringing and education that helps them to achieve their educational goals. He added that JKYF must focus on health care and education while taking into account the modern requirements and challenges in pursuit of viable careers and socio- economic development of underprivileged sections of society .

Dr Khurshidd ul Islam lauded the efforts of volunteers of JKYF and stressed the need to focus specifically on quality education, vocational training and skill developement in order to cope up with th emerging needs and challenges in present day world.

Earlier, the outgoing JKYF students shared their experiences of life during their over a decade long stay at Baitul Hilal Srinagar. They also suggested several proposals to improve the working at the institution under JKYF at Srinagar, Kulgam, Sopore and Kishtwar.

The students had free and fair interaction session with the JKYF volunteers and functionaries of JKYF.

Central Executive Committee (CEC) Member, JKYF Abdul Majeed Laway emphasized the need to involve experts in various fields to utilise their expertise in structured career orientation and other activities related to human resource development through voluntary social welfare Institutions like JKYF.

Chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather in his vote of thanks expressed gratitude to Dr Islam for encourging JKYF volunteers to take forward welfare mission. He also thanked all volunteers and honorary functionaries of all the districts of Kashmir division for their sincere initiatives and efforts in pursuit of goal of socio-economic development of underprivileged sections of the society.

The programme started with the recitation of some verses from Holy Qur’an by Saqib Rehman, Class 12 student residing at Baitul Hilal, Jawahar Nagar.

The proceeding were conducted by Programme Exective Press & PR Javaid Jawad. He threw light on various welfare initiatives and programmes undertaken science 2000.

Pertinently, Dr A. H. Samoon, Principal Secretary Education, J&K Government couldn’t participate in the farewell cum felicitation due to last minute pressing official engagements.

