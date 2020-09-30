Illegal sale of LPG: 7 drivers held, 6 tankers, load carrier seized near HP gas plant in Pampore

Pampore: Police on Tuesday arrested six LPG tanker drivers and a load carrier driver while also seizing their vehicles after they were found to be involved in illegal sale of LPG in Pampore.

Police Station Pampore received a tip about illegal sale of LPG being carried out near the HP gas plant in Literabal area of Pampore, and accordingly raided the place where gas tankers were illegally selling LPG by filling cylinders with the gas from the tankers, SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

The police officer said that the drivers of the six seized gas tankers — identified as Vijay Singh, resident of Kathua, and Nasir Ahmad, Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, Mohammad Rafiq Sheikh, Chamail Singh and Prem Singh, all residents of district Rajouri — were arrested after they were found selling the fuel to private parties in Literabal area from their tankers.

These tankers had come to the valley from outside and were supposed to deliver the fuel at the Gas Bottling Plant Pampore, but the drivers would instead illegally sell a quantity of it to private gas dealers, the SDPO said.

Besides the tanker drivers, the driver of a Tata Mobile load carrier, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Lethpora, was also held along with the vehicle which was laden with 22 cooking gas cylinders which were being refilled by these gas tankers, the SDPO said.

The arrested persons have been booked in case FIR number 80/2020 under relevant sections of law at Police Station Pampore and further investigation into the case is going on, the police officer said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print