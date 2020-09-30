Fruit growers, traders, transporters protest over stopping of trucks on Srinagar Jammu highway

BARAMULLA: Fruit growers, traders and transporters associated with the fruit industry staged a protest on Tuesday here at fruit Mandi Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district against the unnecessary stopping of fruit trucks on Srinagar Jammu highway by the government forces in the name of carrying checks.

The fruit growers, traders holding placards and banners said that they want smooth movement of fruit and other vegetable trucks on the highway round the clock. They alleged that authorities are “unnecessarily” stopping fruit laden trucks on the highway which adds to the sufferings of this already hit industry. The protesters warned that they will suspend the trade in case law enforcement agencies continued to stop fruit and vegetable-laden trucks on the highway in the name of checking.

On the occasion the president fruit Mandi Sopore Fayaz Ahamd Malik said that authorities have neglected this sector and what is evident from the last two years is the huge losses they have incurred and now the unnecessary halts that are spoiling fruit in transit.

He also demanded compensation to the growers for the unnecessary losses suffered by them due to avoidable halts on the highway.

They also express their serious concern over the recent announcement of package by LG administration in which the sector has totally omitted.

