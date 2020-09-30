Engineering students at SSM college demand fresh exam of cancelled paper

SRINAGAR: Engineering students at the SSM College of Engineering and Technology in north Kashmir’s Baramulla have complained about delay in the fresh online examination of their 7th semester paper disrupted “due to the prevailing slow internet speed” in Kashmir even as authorities at Kashmir University to which they are affiliated attribute the cancellation of the paper to a ‘‘foul play’’ by the students.

The students pursuing the 4-year Bachelor’s of Engineering degree at SSM college told Kashmir Reader that the online examination of the opening paper of their 7th semester examination titled ‘Bridge Engineering’ was scheduled ending July, but they could not submit their virtual answer scripts online on account of the prevailing slow internet speed in the valley.

While they appeared in the rest of their subsequent papers without any hassle, the aggrieved students said they were hopeful that the KU authorities would hold the examination of the opening paper forth with in order to prevent subjecting them to any academic loss.

But even after they finished all the rest of their papers in the examination, the concerned officials at the KU had failed to conduct the examination of the opening paper, which had been cancelled after they could not submit the answer script, the students added.

They said the “undue delay” by the KU authorities might ultimately delay their academic degree as they were uncertain as to when the university authorities would hold the fresh exams.

“I cannot understand what is stopping the officials at KU from holding fresh online examinations that too when it is a matter of just one paper,” a student remarked.

The students demanded that a fresh online examination of the cancelled paper be held so that they can focus entirely on their next semester studies.

Dean Engineering at KU, Prof Muzaffar Andrabi told Kashmir Reader that they would be conducting the examination within the next two weeks.

Prof Andrabi however disagreed with the students’ claims that the paper had been cancelled merely because of the prevailing slow internet speed, for which they were not to be blamed.

The Dean Engineering said that the students had indulged in foul play in the online examination of the said paper by trying to hack the online examination software.

Prof Andrabi questioned why only a “miniscule” number of students only were citing slow internet speed as the reason for the cancellation of paper when over five hundred students had appeared in different semester-end examinations across engineering branches.

