Investigation in final stages: DGP

Srinagar: The investigation into the alleged fake encounter in Shopian, in which three men from Rajouri district were killed, is in the final stages, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday.
“The SSP Shopian is himself monitoring the investigation process of the case and further details about the case will be shared very soon. Our investigations are in the final stage,” the DGP told reporters at Awantipora in Pulwama district.
He said both the Army and the police are investigating the case, but refused to share further details.
Singh added that investigators have found some clues in the case related to the killing of a lawyer in the Hawal area of the city last week.
“We have managed to get some clues about the (advocate) Babar Qadri case and hopefully, very soon the Jammu and Kashmir Police will be able to crack it. We have already constituted an SIT in this regard and a probe is on,” he added.
PTI
