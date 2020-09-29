Gunfight rages in Anantnag after militants attack forces

Anantnag: A gunfight between militants and government forces broke out in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.
The encounter was triggered shortly after militants attacked a joint patrol of forces near Higher Secondary School, Marhama in Bijbehara, sources told Kashmir Reader.
They said the forces escaped the attack and launched a manhunt to nab the militants, who were holed up in a nearby area.
A gunfight raged soon after the forces approached the suspected spot, the source added.
The whole area has been cordoned off to prevent the holed up militants from escaping.

