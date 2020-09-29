Govt employee shot at outside home, injuries critical

Shopian: A 35-year-old government employee was shot at and critically injured by unknown gunmen who fired upon him outside his residence at Nildoora Village in district Shopian.
Locals identified him as Sabzar Ahmad Naikoo, son of Abdul Rasheed Naikoo. They said that he was shot at around 7pm outside his home with multiple gunshots.
One of the locals told Kashmir Reader that Sabzar was taken to district hospital Shopian under critical condition. He said Sabzar is an employee at rural development department.
Medical superintendent of District Hospital Shopian, Dr Ismail, told Kashmir Reader that one person aged 35 years was brought to the hospital with firearm injuries and he was referred to SMHS after primary treatment. “He has two gunshot injuries, one on the leg and another near his private parts,” he said.
Meanwhile a joint team of government forces has cordoned the area where the civilian was shot at. According to locals, searches are being carried out to nab the assailants.
