4 men fall into sewage trench, die of asphyxiation in Anantnag village

Anantnag: Four men, two of them brothers, died of asphyxiation after falling into a sewage trench they were cleaning in Tulkhon area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Dar, 45, his 40-year-old brother Abdul Rasheed, both sons of Ghulam Hassan and residents of Tulkhon village, and Arshid Wani, 45, son of Abdul Rasheed Wani, and Sajad Ahmad Wani, 30, both residents of Laktipora.

As per police reports, the four of them were cleaning a sewage trench in Tulkhon village, located near the NH 44 in Sangam, when they slipped into the trench.

A senior police official said that the people around rushed to rescue the men and managed to pull them out of the trench. “But by the time they were pulled out, they had already fallen unconscious,” the police official said.

He said that the people in the area rushed them to Sub-District Hospital Bijbehara, where all four of them were declared brought dead. “They had died on way to the hospital,” he said.

A doctor at the hospital confirmed that the four of them died of asphyxiation.

“We are completing the medico-legal formalities. The police team is also here. Their bodies will be soon handed over to the families,” the doctor said.

In Tulkhon, meanwhile, hundreds of people assembled at the house of the deceased as the news spread. “We are waiting for the bodies here. Every eye is moist in the village,” a local told Kashmir Reader over phone.

