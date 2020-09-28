Two militants killed in ongoing Pulwama gunfight

Anantnag: Two unidentified militants have been killed here in Samboora area of Pulwama district in an ongoing gunfight with government forces.

One more militant is believed to be fighting the forces from a residential house in Ganai Mohalla area of Samboora.

“The militants, we believe, are associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit,” a police source told Kashmir Reader.

The operation was launched in Ganai Mohalla area at about 3:30 PM Sunday afternoon, “following specific inputs regarding presence of militants in the area,” police said.

“Soon after the cordon was launched, the militants, holed up in a house, opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape,” a senior police officer said.

He said that the fire was retaliated but soon the guns on the side of the militants fell silent and fire was stopped from the side of the forces as well.

“It took around two hours to re-establish contact with the hiding militants, following which the exchange of fire has continued,” the police officer said.

One of the militants, he said, has been neutralised but the body was yet to be retrieved as the exchange of fire continues.

“There are two other militants we believe and efforts are on to neutralise them without causing any collateral damage,” the officer said.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that lights have been installed by forces and the exchange of fire continues at the site.

“Intense firing has been going on for more than an hour now. The forces have installed flood flights in the area and further reinforcements have been called in,” a local source told Kashmir Reader.

There have been no clashes so far near the site of the gunfight.

