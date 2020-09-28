Newly recruited LeT militant arrested in Pulwama, police say

By on No Comment

Newly recruited LeT militant arrested in Pulwama, police say

Pampore: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a newly recruited militant of the Lashkar e Toiba outfit in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
A statement issued by police said that it along with 50 RR and 185 battalion of the CRPF arrested one Faisal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Khankah Bagh Pampore near Konibal crossing in the area.

Dar had gone missing on September 11 to join LeT and was active in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, a senior police officer told Kashmir Reader.
In a purported audio uploaded by Dar on social media on September 13, he had announced to have signed up as a militant and asked his parents not to search for him.

Police said that “incriminating material” associated with LeT has been recovered from Dar’s possession.

A case under relevant section of law has also been registered at Police Station Pampore.

Newly recruited LeT militant arrested in Pulwama, police say added by on
View all posts by BILAL HABIB →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.