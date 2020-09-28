Newly recruited LeT militant arrested in Pulwama, police say

Pampore: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a newly recruited militant of the Lashkar e Toiba outfit in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A statement issued by police said that it along with 50 RR and 185 battalion of the CRPF arrested one Faisal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Khankah Bagh Pampore near Konibal crossing in the area.

Dar had gone missing on September 11 to join LeT and was active in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, a senior police officer told Kashmir Reader.

In a purported audio uploaded by Dar on social media on September 13, he had announced to have signed up as a militant and asked his parents not to search for him.

Police said that “incriminating material” associated with LeT has been recovered from Dar’s possession.

A case under relevant section of law has also been registered at Police Station Pampore.

