COVID-19 jump in Jammu: 824 new cases in J&K; 540 in division, 337 in Jammu district alone

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 824 new COVID-19 infections, a relative dip in infections in the region reported on a day of late.
The overall infection tally has risen to 73,014 out of which 54,267 patients have already recovered, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 284 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 540 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 337 cases.
The rising number of COVID-19 cases for the last many weeks now is unlike the trend in the region wherein Kashmir valley has been consistently reporting majority of the reported infections.
The active COVID-19 cases in J&K meanwhile have further come down to 17,601 as per the data.
