Adequate supply maintained to meet oxygen requirement: Principal GMC Jammu

JAMMU: Principal Government Medical College Jammu, Dr Nasib Chand Digra on Sunday said that the management has maintained sustained oxygen supply to ensure protocol based Covid treatment in the GMC and associated hospitals.
Giving details, he said all 118 Covid positive patients admitted in GMC are on oxygen and the hospital administration has maintained sustained supply to treat the patients. “Of these 29 are in isolation ward, 15 are in CCU, 11 in HUD, 31 in ward no 3 and 32 in ward no 7” he added.
The Principal further informed that 3 Covid patients out of 12 were discharged from Gandhi Nagar hospital in the last twenty four hours, while Chest Disease hospital has 53 patients out of which 51 are on oxygen. He further informed that five deaths have also been reported in GMC in the last 24 hours.
