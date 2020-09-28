5 UBGLs, 150 magazine rounds recovered in Budgam village

Budgam: Government forces on Monday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition at Qazipora village of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
An official said that five UBGLs and 150 magazine rounds were recovered by army, police and CRPF during searches in the village.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard, he added. (KNO)
Budgam: Government forces on Monday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition at Qazipora village of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.