4 slip into sewage trench in Anantnag, die of asphyxiation

Anantnag: Four men died of acute lack of oxygen after slipping into a sewage trench in Tulkhon area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.
Sources confirmed to Kashmir Reader the death of the four men saying they slipped into a sewage trench and died due to asphyxiation.
Further details into the mishap are awaited.
Anantnag: Four men died of acute lack of oxygen after slipping into a sewage trench in Tulkhon area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.