Time to exert more pressure on supporters of militants: DGP

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police and all security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have sacrificed a number of officers and jawans in achieving peace, and it is time to exert more pressure on militants and their supporters, Director-General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbag Singh said on Saturday while chairing a high-level meeting with officers from the administration, Army, Police, CAPF at Police Control Room Kashmir.

The meeting at PCR Kashmir was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, IG CRPF Srinagar Sector Deepak Rattan, IG CRPF (Ops) Charu Sinha, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, BGS 15 Corps Brig. P. J. Mishra, DIG SSB Kashmir Ranjeet Singh, DIG BSF Srinagar B. K. Jha, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal and SSP SBK Srinagar Showkat Ahmad Shah.

The officers who attended the meeting via video conference include DIG SKR Anantanag Atul Goel, DIG NKR Baramulla M. Suleman Choudhary, DIG CRPF South Anantang D S Ambesh, DIG CRPF South Awantipora B. S. Negi, DIG CRPF North Baramulla Aneesh Sirohi, all district SSsP including Police Districts of Kashmir Zone and all Commandants of CRPF Battalions.

The meeting deliberated on the present security scenario in the Valley. The officers representing different agencies briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring security of the people.

The DGP while addressing the meeting said that all forces have sacrificed a number of officers and Jawans in achieving peace in the Jammu & Kashmir, and it is time to exert more pressure on the terrorists and their supporters. He stressed for intensified cordon and search operations to flush out the militants , who are desperate to disturb peace & order on the behest of Pakistan terror agents and also their agents present in the valley.

The DGP said that during the current year, the intensified anti-terror operations have yielded good results across Jammu and Kashmir against the millitants, yet we have to continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to ensure long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized on collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists and their masters across the border. He stressed upon all officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with each other.

The DGP reiterated that the support of the community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritizing community-based programmes. He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required.

The DGP directed the supervisory officers to regularly brief the nafri at nakas established and activated in various districts. He directed all jurisdictional officers to channelize their resources at security grids established in all major towns and cities so that all the suspicious elements are kept on the radar.

